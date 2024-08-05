This video More videos

Horrifying footage shows rioters set a hotel entrance on fire, and attacked police with chairs and tables after they smashed their way into a Holiday Inn Express which houses migrants.

The video captures some of the shocking scenes as violence erupted during a protest outside a migrant-filled hotel, which was attended by around 700 people. In the video (click to play above) rioters can be seen throwing furniture at police officers and spraying them with fire extinguishers before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the premises.

Bin set alight

A large bin close to a window of the Holiday Inn Express hotel, in Manvers, Rotherham, was also set alight causing a small fire which was later extinguished, with missiles, including glass bottles and beer cans, also thrown at police, where at least ten officers were injured and one was left unconscious by a head injury.

A generator was also set alight, and a number of small grass fires were set. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish these quickly. So far there have been six arrests, one in Sheffield and five in Rotherham, with one person already charged.

Migrants seen with ‘swords and machetes’

Connor McAllister, a self-employed plasterer who organised the demo, blamed the disorder on people inside the hotel – claiming residents were threatening demonstrators outside with “swords and machetes” and exposing themselves at the windows, without providing evidence.

South Yorkshire Police earlier dismissed reports over a photo circulating on social media showing four men stood in a window at the hotel yesterday, with some posts claiming that one of the group is holding a gun – but a force spokesman said officers ‘don’t believe it is a gun’ and have had ‘no confirmation of firearms’ at the hotel.

Trouble flares up outside of The Holiday Inn, Rotherham, South Yorks, where asylum seekers and immigrants are housed. | Lee McLean / SWNS

Demo organiser apologises

Mr McAllister, who had asked for a peaceful demo despite earlier posts on his Facebook page said: “I would like to apologise to anyone who got caught in the crossfire at yesterday's demonstration at the Holiday Inn in Wath.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Yesterday was a dark day and we know this was felt across the county..”