Watch as the three dogs bark at the prowling crocodile to get it to leave the area.

Astonishing video footage shows the moment three brave dogs chased off a 10ft (3m) long crocodile.

The huge crocodile can be seen walking onto a water treatment plant, with three dogs barking at it repeatedly. After a few minutes of roaming the area, the crocodile makes a swift getaway, having been sent packing by the fearless dogs.

Security staff were alerted to the unwelcome visitor, which had emerged from a nearby river, on the night of May 24. Security guard Pradeep and operator Gyan Singh said the crocodile "hastily retreated" back into the river after hearing the dogs' barks.

