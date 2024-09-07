This video More videos

The full list of the best and worst UK airports 2024, according to Which? Watch the public share their experiences of the worst rated airport in the country - due to make £1.3bn worth of improvements.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK's best and worst rated airports have been revealed in a Which? annual survey.

Below, we’ve listed the best and worst UK airports 2024 and the public’s experiences of the UK’s worst rated airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did Which? conduct their Best and worst UK airports 2024 survey?

Which? surveyed almost 5,000 people about their experiences at airports in the previous twelve months and asked them to rate the airports on seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security.

Manchester Airport. | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The best and worst UK airports 2024, according to Which?

Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport came in first place with a customer score of 81 per cent. Customers gave the airport five stars for its “friendly” and “good-natured” staff, and queuing at bag drop and security. It also received four stars for its toilets, wi-fi, seating, baggage reclaim and queues at the check in desk and at passport control.

The worst rated airport was Manchester Terminal 3 which received a customer score of 37%. Queues at the terminal were described as ‘horrendous’ by one passenger who complained of being ‘corralled like cattle’, although Manchester says that the vast majority of passengers (over 97%) get through security queues in less than 15 minutes.

Below is the full list of the best and worst airports in the UK according to the Which? survey’s customer score percentage.

1. Liverpool John Lennon - 81%

2. London City - 80%

3. Norwich - 78%

4. Exeter - 77%

5. Southampton - 75%

6. Bournemouth - 72%

7. Newcastle - 72%

8. Cardiff - 71%

9. Inverness - 70%

10. East Midlands - 67%

11. Belfast City (George Best) - 63%

12. Glasgow International - 62%

13. Leeds Bradford - 58%

14. London Heathrow T5 - 58%

15. Edinburgh - 57%

16. Aberdeen - 56%

17. London Gatwick North - 56%

18. London Heathrow T2 - 56%

19. Birmingham - 55%

20. London Gatwick South - 55%

21. London Heathrow T3 - 54%

22. Bristol - 53%

23. London Heathrow T4 - 51%

24. Manchester T2 - 51%

25. London Stansted - 50%

26. London Luton - 47%

27. Belfast International - 44%

28. Manchester T1 - 40%

29. Manchester T3 - 37%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do people in Manchester think of the city’s airport?

On asking people on the streets of Manchester about their experiences of Manchester Airport, one group said they found it dilapidated and unwelcoming. They added that it can be confusing where to go in the airport, with poor signage and not many staff around to ask questions.

However, one woman said she had a positive experience flying from the airport. She said she had an early morning flight and got through the airport quickly with no issues.

Manchester Airport’s response