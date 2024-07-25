This video More videos

Police have released CCTV footage (click to play above) which shows what could be be the ‘final moments’ of a man who officers believe could have been murdered after attending a royal street party.

Stefan Watkins, 48, was last seen leaving his home in Warwick on May 6 last year during a street party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Footage shows Stefan - also known as 'Lee' and 'Lee Lee' - chatting to neighbours before walking towards bunting-covered stalls. Detectives from Warwickshire Police believe he was killed a short time later but his body has never been recovered.

Earlier this month a 45-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and was bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer Gareth Unett said: “Unfortunately, despite significant investigative work, we have no confirmed proof of life after CCTV showed him leaving his home in Warwick. We remain open-minded and truly hope he’s alive and well, however the information we’ve gathered so far suggests he may have come to harm.

“This week we have arrested a woman in connection with his disappearance and our investigations continue.

“Given the length of time that has passed, it’s important to get closure for his partner and we continue to provide updates and support to her.

“If Stefan is alive and well or you know something about where he may be, please get in touch through our online portal or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“It was the King’s Coronation on the day Stefan left home so we hope this might help to jog people’s memory.

“Somebody out there knows what has happened to Stefan and where he is.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our ongoing investigation. Please help us get answers for Stefan’s loved ones.”

Stefan is described as white, around 6ft tall with blue eyes and very short hair.

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of £20,000 for information leading to the recovery of his body or any conviction of those responsible.

Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: "We truly hope that Stefan is alive and well. However, we know that it’s very possible he may have come to harm."