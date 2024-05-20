Video shows dramatic coastal sunset as UK enjoyed weekend of hot sunny weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
A stunning timelapse video shows the sun going down after a day of warm sunshine on the North West coast, on Saturday evening (18/05). The clip, captured by Lucinda Herbert, shows a dramatic bright sky as it gradually turns dark over Mary’s Shell, at Cleveleys in Lancashire.
Will the warm weather continue?
The Met Office predicts some cloudy and unsettled weather for the week ahead - but the warm sunny weather is forecast to return in time for half term.
Temperatures could reach the mid-to-high 20s for Bank Holiday weekend, with a high of 30C in some parts of the country also possible. Weather charts suggest that a large stretch of southern England is set to enjoy the warmest weather between May 25 and May 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.