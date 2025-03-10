This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The band are set to tour arenas across Europe in October 2025 alongside opening for Linkin Park 🎶🎸🎶

Metalcore act Architects have delighted fans by announcing three UK shows are part of their European arena tour in 2025.

The band are set for shows in Manchester, Cardiff and London.

Here’s when you can get tickets to see the band perform live and what venues they’ll be performing in.

UK metalcore act Architects have revealed a series of arena tour dates as part of their 2025 European tour, with three shows scheduled to take place on our own doorsteps.

While the band are set to open for Linkin Park during the latter’s European tour dates later this year, the group have now included nine additional dates from October this year, including three performances in the United Kingdom.

The band are set to travel to Manchester and Cardiff, before rounding off their European tour dates with a huge show at London’s The O2 on October 12 2025. Support for all shows comes from both Wage War and House of Protection .

Where are Architects performing in the UK on their 2025 European tour?

Architects are set for three UK arena shows this year as part of their wider 2025 European Tour. | Provided

Architects UK performances as part of their European tour are set to take place at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Architects on their UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have access to O2 Priority , Artist pre-sales and venue pre-sales will be able to pick up tickets from 10am GMT on March 12 2025, with Live Nation pre-sales to commence a day later on March 13 2025 from 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

All remaining tickets will then go on sale from 10am GMT on March 14 2025 through Ticketmaster UK .

