Full disclosure - being from New Zealand for lengthy periods of time, when asked who from the world of music comes from Wakefield , the immediate answer is ‘ The Cribs .’

Which, from my understanding, a lot of people will answer too, alongside television personality-come-musical star Jane McDonald . But there’s a very rich musical history emanating from the area that isn’t just modern pop and indie.

Incredible classical composers, world renowned organists and even some new-wave heroes from the underground, we took a look at AllMusic to identify (and learn ourselves) 15 musical greats who Wakefield can all lay claim to.

So who, aside from The Cribs and Jane, can you also celebrate when asked in the future ‘who is your favourite musician to come from Wakefield?’ Read on to find out!

The Cribs Indie rock royalty from Wakefield, brothers Gary, Ryan, and Ross Jarman, known for their raw energy and iconic anthems. With their distinctive blend of punk spirit and melodic hooks, The Cribs have carved out a unique place in British music. Their honest lyrics and uncompromising attitude have earned them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, making them one of Wakefield's most celebrated musical exports. | Getty Images

Jane McDonald A Wakefield sensation! From cruise ship entertainer to beloved TV personality and chart-topping singer. Jane McDonald's journey is a testament to her talent and charisma. Her warm personality and powerful vocals have endeared her to audiences across the UK, making her a household name. | Anthony Devlin

Bill Nelson Guitar virtuoso and sonic innovator, Bill Nelson's eclectic career spans Be-Bop Deluxe and a prolific solo journey. Known for his experimental approach and mastery of the guitar, Nelson has explored a vast range of musical styles, from art rock to ambient soundscapes. | Getty Images

The Haxan Cloak Master of dark, atmospheric soundscapes, Bobby Krlic's work as The Haxan Cloak has redefined experimental electronic music. His compositions are characterized by their intense, immersive quality, often used in film scores and experimental projects. Krlic's ability to create haunting and evocative soundscapes has earned him a reputation as a visionary in the realm of electronic music, bringing a unique sound from Wakefield to the world. | Beggars Group