16 pictures showcasing the adorable and paw-some dogs of the RSPCA's Wakefield dog show
The RSPCA Wakefield Branch held a dog show and family fun day to raise over £1,400 for its services.
The event took place at Thornes Park in Wakefield and featured a variety of stalls set up by local businesses.
The dog show ran throughout the afternoon and awarded a variety of prizes including Best in Show, Cutest Puppy and Waggiest Tail.
Following a hugely successful day, £1,411 was raised towards the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch.
A spokesperson from the branch said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to our Fun Dog Show and Family Day. We really appreciate you all coming to support us
“This money will make a huge difference to our charity and will help us continue to rescue, rehabilitate, and care for dogs, cats, and small animals in our local area.”