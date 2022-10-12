News you can trust since 1852
The RSPCA Wakefield Branch described the day as 'a great day with an amazing turnout.'

16 pictures showcasing the adorable and paw-some dogs of the RSPCA's Wakefield dog show

The RSPCA Wakefield Branch held a dog show and family fun day to raise over £1,400 for its services.

By Kara McKune
4 minutes ago

The event took place at Thornes Park in Wakefield and featured a variety of stalls set up by local businesses.

The dog show ran throughout the afternoon and awarded a variety of prizes including Best in Show, Cutest Puppy and Waggiest Tail.

Following a hugely successful day, £1,411 was raised towards the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch.

A spokesperson from the branch said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to our Fun Dog Show and Family Day. We really appreciate you all coming to support us

“This money will make a huge difference to our charity and will help us continue to rescue, rehabilitate, and care for dogs, cats, and small animals in our local area.”

1. The ultimutt day

The most adorable dogs gathered for an incredible day of dog-friendly fun.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Barking mad!

The RSPCA Wakefield branch held the Dog Show and Family Fun event last weekend.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Paw-some!

The event was held in Wakefield's Thornes Park.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Not a ruff day!

The event was a huge success with lots of pooches, and their owners, heading to the park for a day of fun!

Photo: Scott Merrylees

RSPCAWakefield
