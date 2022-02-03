A new exhibition at South Elmsall library celebrates some of the people and stories that make the town and surrounding villages unique.

Jane Carter interacts with the new Faces of South Elmsall exhibition.

Faces of South Elmsall is an exciting new installation by photographic artist, Jonathan Straight, to celebrate some of the people and stories that make South Elmsall and the surrounding towns and villages unique.

The three portraits are displayed alongside the residents' treasured objects, and exclusive film clips. Visitors can get a glimpse into the private museum in a back garden in Kinsley, find out how vintage carousels came to a nearby industrial estate, and hear about the time dolphins swam at the South Elmsall baths.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, said: “We are proud and delighted to partner with Jonathan Straight and to display these wonderful portraits of some of our remarkable residents.

"The Faces of South Elmsall project has captured the variety of local life and is a fitting celebration of the area.

The project also has its own website where people can watch the full videos, enjoy Jonathan Straight’s black and white street photography and candid portraits, and explore even more stories from all walks of local life.

People are also encouraged to get in touch via the website and share their own story of living, working or visiting the South Elmsall area.

All the photographs, videos and stories captured as part of this project will be added to the Wakefield Museums and Castles collection, creating a record of life in South Elmsall for future generations.