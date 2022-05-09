Adrian Edmondson will be on the bill for the 2022 Underneath the Stars Festival, plus full line-up revealed

Adrian Edmondson is to appear at Underneath the Stars Festival in July

Adding to an already impressive roster, the music and arts festival, now in its eighth year, will host nearly 30 artists at this year’s event, ranging from soul and indie, to brass bands, ska, Americana, folk.

The award-winning festival takes place at at Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley from Friday July 29 to Sunday July 31.

The festival recently announced an all-female headline bill – one of the first festivals to do so - with Imelda May, Kate Rusby and Suzanne Vega.

Imelda headlines on Friday

Headlining the family favourite event on Friday is Imelda May. One of Ireland’s most celebrated female artists, Imelda has performed with Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello and Van Morrison, and joins Underneath the Stars for 2022, performing favourite hits and songs from her extraordinary album, 11 Past the Hour.

Fan favourite and Barnsley’s own nightingale, Kate Rusby will perform Saturday. Often hailed as the ‘first lady of folk’, and an Underneath the Stars festival figurehead, Kate celebrates 30 years of touring this year.

Closing the weekend in spectacular fashion, Suzanne Vega, will mark the final performance of Underneath the Stars 2022.

Regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, her self-titled debut album sold one million copies with her follow-up Solitude Standing nominated for three Grammys, including Record of the Year.

Kate Rusby is the headline act on Saturday

The latest additions to the line-up are The Haggis Horns, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Azure Ryder, Iona Lane, Trousdale and Flatcap Carnival.

One of the most famous brass bands in the world, The Brighouse & Rastrick Band, and The Young’uns, an award-winning three-piece who capture hearts with a magical combination of acapella singing, heart-on-sleeve storytelling with an unashamedly political cry for social justice will be there.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and acoustic based musician, Billie Marten, and Davina and the Vagabonds, renowned for their high energy shows filled with New Orleans charm and Memphis soul swagger also join the festival for 2022.

Celebrated US folk and fun band, the joyful Dustbowl Revival, and Lanterns On The Lake will be performing. Fusing the most fragile and graceful end of the folk music spectrum to the most luminous properties of cinemascope rock.

Suzanne Vega will take to the stage on Sunday

Playing uplifting traditional music from Scotland, Ireland and America with energy and drive, multi-award winning Kinnaris Quintet, and the darlings of the international soul scene, Hannah Williams and the Affirmations will be playing in 2022

Underneath the Stars favourite, Damien O’Kane will be joined by legendary banjo player Ron Block. With special guest Mike McGoldrick, the award-winning masters of instruments will be performing a ground-breaking crossover of traditional Irish and bluegrass banjo.

Returning for 2022, Underneath the Stars will have two covered stages beneath big top tents, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy classic Underneath the Stars live music performances without an umbrella.

The tents will have no walls ensuring an unrestricted view of the two main stages for festival goers sat outside, and better ventilation for those inside. Plus, with a new layout and standing areas, audiences have the perfect spots for dancing in their wellies!

Weekend tickets are now available to buy here

FULL LINE-UP

Friday July 29

Imelda May

This Is The Kit

Billie Marten

Davina and the Vagabonds

Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys

The Trials of Cato

N'famady Kouyate

Stone Jets

Saturday July 30

Kate Rusby

The Big Moon

An Audience with Adrian Edmondson

Penguin Cafe

The Brighouse & Rastrick Band

The Haggis Horns

Will Varley

The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

Kinnaris Quintet

Trousdale

Flatcap Carnival

Sunday July 31

Suzanne Vega

The Young'uns

Dustbowl Revival

Lanterns On The Lake

Tankus the Henge

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations

Damien O'Kane & Ron Block

Intergalactic Brasstronauts

Azure Ryder