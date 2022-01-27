Aled Jones and Carly Paoli to perform at Wakefield Cathedral in March

Aled Jones

He will perform from his album Blessings, which features songs from a range of different faiths – Quaker, Christian, Catholic, Muslim and Buddhism – including uplifting hymns, texts and scriptures set to music.

After beginning his career at the age of 12, Aled became one of the world’s most successful boy sopranos.

He released 12 hit albums in four years, with the defining moment being Walking In The Air, the hit song from the family-favourite film The Snowman. He has since released more than 40 albums, and has more than 40 silver, gold and platinum discs.

Carly Paoli

At the concert Aled will be joined by soprano Carly Paoli.

Born in the UK but with strong Italian roots, Carly, was a Brit nominee, has duetted with José Carreras for HRH The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle and with Andrea Bocelli.

Her latest album, Carly Paoli & Friends is an eclectic selection of duets ranging across the musical genres.

It features artists such as Joseph Calleja, Elaine Paige and Tony Hadley, in one of the stand-out spiritual numbers she is joined by Aled in a new version of the beautiful Irish hymn, Be Thou My Vision.