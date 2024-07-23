Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Yonder at the Mill event will take place this Saturday at Queen’s Mill from 4pm to 10pm.

​Ticket holders will be able to get their hands on an array of food from independent, local food vendors and a selection of craft beers. Vegan and gluten free options will be available.

Entertainment will include a mixture of DJs – including the event’s first ever female DJ, Denver – and live musicians who will “bring the bangers” from 4pm.

​Other performers set to appear include DJs Tommy Wright and Jamie Johnstone, ‘resident DJs’ Ryan Austin and Lee Walker, and special guests Scott – on keys – and Chris – on saxophone.