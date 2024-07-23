All you need to know about Castleford's 2024 Yonder at the Mill summer event taking place in July, featuring DJs, craft beer and street food

By Catherine Gannon
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This year’s Yonder at the Mill event will take place this Saturday at Queen’s Mill from 4pm to 10pm.

​Ticket holders will be able to get their hands on an array of food from independent, local food vendors and a selection of craft beers. Vegan and gluten free options will be available.

Entertainment will include a mixture of DJs – including the event’s first ever female DJ, Denver – and live musicians who will “bring the bangers” from 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​Other performers set to appear include DJs Tommy Wright and Jamie Johnstone, ‘resident DJs’ Ryan Austin and Lee Walker, and special guests Scott – on keys – and Chris – on saxophone.

​Organisers would like to inform those interested in the event that tickets are non-refundable and that the event is open to over 18s only. Tickets can be bought from Eventbrite.

Related topics:CastlefordTommy Wright

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.