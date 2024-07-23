All you need to know about Castleford's 2024 Yonder at the Mill summer event taking place in July, featuring DJs, craft beer and street food
Ticket holders will be able to get their hands on an array of food from independent, local food vendors and a selection of craft beers. Vegan and gluten free options will be available.
Entertainment will include a mixture of DJs – including the event’s first ever female DJ, Denver – and live musicians who will “bring the bangers” from 4pm.
Other performers set to appear include DJs Tommy Wright and Jamie Johnstone, ‘resident DJs’ Ryan Austin and Lee Walker, and special guests Scott – on keys – and Chris – on saxophone.
Organisers would like to inform those interested in the event that tickets are non-refundable and that the event is open to over 18s only. Tickets can be bought from Eventbrite.
