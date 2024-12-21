Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let us entertain you with a selection of alternative songs for Christmas parties this year 🎶

Tired of the same old playlist at the same old Christmas parties?

We feel the same way too - so we’ve collated 13 alternative Christmas songs that you might want to sneak onto Spotify playlists this season.

From DMX to Corey Taylor, here’s our alternative Christmas anthems for 2024.

Show of hands who is ready for the onslaught of Christmas songs to cease once the holiday seasons are over? Not quite as many as we thought…

Well for those of you who might be fed up with “All I Want For Christmas Is You” or the litany of saccharine sweet festive songs that permeate the airwaves and retailers this time of year, why not try a little something ‘different’ when it comes to music this year?

King Diamond, DMX and My Chemical Romance - here's 13 alternative Christmas songs if you're fed up what's been on the radio over the past month... | Todestreib Records

With that in mind, here’s 13 alternative Christmas songs, including said DMX cover, to help tidy you over until even humming a Christmas song in 2025 would be considered a social faux pas. We’ve also collated them into a Spotify playlist in the event of an emergency - like another chorus of “Stay Another Day” after the Christmas meal.

13 alternative Christmas songs for your 2024 holiday season

Froggy Fresh - “Christmas”

Froggy Fresh, formerly known as Krispy Kreme, released his comedic and quirky holiday track "Christmas" in 2012. The song is featured on his album ‘Christmas with Froggy Fresh,’ which plays on his signature style of over-the-top and humorous rapping. Froggy Fresh gained viral fame through his YouTube videos, and his Christmas song reflects that same playful, goofy tone.

It is also one of my favourite Christmas songs ever made, despite Spotify suggesting it isn’t…

Run D.M.C.- “Christmas in Hollis”

A landmark in hip-hop Christmas music, "Christmas in Hollis" was released by the legendary group Run-D.M.C. in 1987 as part of the compilation album ‘A Very Special Christmas.’ This track quickly became a holiday classic, not just for its catchy beat and festive vibe, but for being one of the first hip-hop songs to integrate Christmas themes into the genre.

The song’s success helped to bridge the gap between hip-hop and mainstream holiday music, making it a staple during the Christmas season - but wasn’t the first instance of this happening.

Alice Cooper - “Santa Claws is Coming to Town”

In 2015, shock rock icon Alice Cooper released his own take on a classic Christmas song with "Santa Claws is Coming to Town." Known for his theatrical, dark rock performances, Alice Cooper brings his unique flair to this holiday tune, adding a bit of his signature spooky touch to the traditionally jolly song. The track is a prime example of his ability to blend rock with holiday spirit in a way that only he can pull off.

DMX - “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer”

Yes, you read that correctly - and it is exactly how you think a DMX Christmas song would go.

In 2006, DMX dropped a hilarious and unique rendition of the beloved Christmas classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which became an iconic moment in hip-hop holiday music. The track showcases DMX’s gravelly voice and comedic timing, creating a memorable and unexpected twist on a song typically associated with children’s music.

Corey Taylor - “X-M@$”

Corey Taylor, best known for his work with Slipknot and Stone Sour, released his Christmas track "X-M@$" in 2010. With its hard-hitting metal edge, the song offers a satirical commentary on the commercialization of Christmas, all wrapped in Taylor’s signature raw vocal delivery. As a member of one of the most aggressive bands in rock, Taylor's Christmas track stands out for its unique take on holiday cheer and criticism of Christmas consumerism.

King Diamond - “No Presents for Christmas”

King Diamond’s "No Presents for Christmas" was released as a single in 1985 and quickly became a heavy metal Christmas classic. Known for his dark and theatrical style, King Diamond gives the holiday season his own sinister twist, creating a song that mixes the joys of Christmas with a spooky, horror-inspired atmosphere. The track is still celebrated among metal fans, cementing its place as a must-hear during the holiday season for those who like their Christmas music with a little bit of edge.

Kurtis Blow - “Christmas Rappin’”

Released in 1979, Kurtis Blow’s "Christmas Rappin’" was one of the very first hip-hop tracks to focus on the holiday season. Included in his self-titled album ‘Kurtis Blow,’ the song was a ground-breaking moment in hip-hop history, introducing holiday spirit to a genre still in its infancy. The track’s catchy beat and playful lyrics make it a timeless part of hip-hop’s Christmas catalog, and it set the stage for future holiday-themed rap songs that would follow.

The Ramones - “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)”

The Ramones’ "Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)" has become a staple of punk rock holiday music. Released in 1989 as part of the ‘Brain Drain’ album, the song combines the Ramones' raw, rebellious energy with the holiday spirit, creating a fun and anthemic take on Christmas. It has remained a favourite among punk fans and continues to be played during the holidays for its upbeat and punk rock approach to celebrating Christmas.

The Vandals - “I Don’t Believe in Santa Claus”

Punk rockers The Vandals released "I Don’t Believe in Santa Claus" in 1996 as part of their Christmas album ‘Oi to the World!’ The song is a cheeky, irreverent take on the commercialized nature of Christmas, with The Vandals’ usual punk humour and attitude. The track doesn’t shy away from questioning holiday traditions, and its punk rock energy makes it an essential listen for those who enjoy their Christmas music with a bit of sarcasm and rebellion.

The Ravonettes - “The Christmas Song”

Danish duo The Raveonettes gave a modern and shoegaze-inspired twist to the classic “The Christmas Song” in 2012. The song retains the warm, nostalgic feel of the original while incorporating the duo’s signature dreamy, atmospheric style. The track is a departure from traditional Christmas music, offering a melancholic yet soothing take on the holiday season, perfect for fans of modern indie rock.

Weezer - “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”

Weezer’s version of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" was released in 2008 as part of ‘Christmas with Weezer’ which mixed their college rock style with a collection of holiday classics. The band brings its quirky, upbeat energy to the traditional song, making it a fun and light-hearted addition to their repertoire. Weezer’s Christmas album features both traditional and original tracks, making it a go-to for fans of the band looking to add some festive cheer to their playlists.

My Chemical Romance - “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

In 2009, My Chemical Romance covered Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” during a live performance, which was later included in the live album ‘The Black Parade Is Dead!.’ The band gave the classic song a distinctive emo-punk makeover, infusing it with their signature energy and emotional intensity. While it’s a surprising choice for the band, their version of the song became a fan favourite, showing their ability to reinterpret a holiday classic in their own unique style.

Eazy-E - “Merry Mutha****** Xmas”

Released in 1992, Eazy-E’s "Merry Mutha****** Xmas" is a hardcore rap anthem that takes a decidedly “gangsta” approach to the holiday season. Featured on ‘Eazy-Duz-It,’ the song is filled with the explicit lyrics and gritty realism that characterized much of Eazy-E’s music. The track stands out as one of the more rebellious hip-hop Christmas songs, and it remains a classic for fans of West Coast rap and holiday music with an edge.

Will any of our alternative Christmas songs end up on your playlist this festive season, or do you think we should have included one or two alternatives to the alternatives? Let us know what’s on your alternative festive playlist by leaving a comment below.