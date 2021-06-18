BBC show seeking musicians from Wakefield to star in new TV show alongside Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr

Wakefield's musicians could be given a chance to shine, thanks to a new BBC show. Pictured is the Wakefield skyline.

Production company RDF Television are beginning work on their new BBC2 music show, Rock of All Ages.

The show will see a team of strangers, musicians aged 65 and over, come together to form two brand new bands.

Mentored by Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr, the two groups will come together and rock out on one of the biggest festival stages in Europe.

And the team are now seeking musicians from Wakefield to apply for a place in the show.

In an advert for the application, RDF Television said: "The show wants to hear from all musicians - singers, guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, saxophonists and more.

"Don’t worry what type of music you specialise in or if you’re a bit rusty, if you play every day or haven’t hit a note in years, as long as you can play, we want to hear from you!

"If your mum, dad, granny, grandad, or next door neighbour play, let them know too!"