Queen Bey breaks more records ahead of the start of her UK Cowboy Carter tour dates next month

Beyoncé has broken records during the latest leg of her Cowboy Carter 2025 tour.

The new achievement comes after a five-night residency in Inglewood, California.

But how much did Beyoncé make for local economies in the UK during her 2023 tour?

Ahead of her highly anticipated UK tour dates, Beyoncé has already made history following the conclusion of the California leg of her Cowboy Carter world tour.

As reported by Rolling Stone , the GRAMMY-winning artist concluded her five-night run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California , on May 9, 2025. The shows have been described as the "biggest [...] single-venue engagement" and the "highest-grossing single-venue engagement in history by a female artist."

Ahead of her UK tour dates in June 2025, Beyoncé has broken a record after her five nights at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The report states that the Inglewood performances generated $50 million (£3.7 million) in revenue, with 217,000 tickets sold in total.

Beyoncé kicks off the UK leg of her Cowboy Carter tour next month (June 5, 2025), with her only dates taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium . But how much did she earn during her previous UK tour?

How much did Beyoncé make from her previous UK tour?

Based on reports, the gross revenue for the UK leg of the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 was $42.2 million (£31.9 million.) This performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also broke records as the highest-grossing engagement by a woman, a Black artist, or any American artist.

