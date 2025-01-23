Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s the current resale prices ahead of Billie Eilish’s eagerly-anticipated return to the United Kingdom in 2025 🎫💹

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billie Eilish is set to tour the United Kingdom in July 2025.

However, tickets to her shows in Glasgow, London and Manchester have sold out through ticket outlets such as Ticketmaster.

So where is the cheapest place to pick up tickets to the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour when it hits the UK and where will you have to travel to to enjoy those cheaper options?

With the BRIT Award nominations set to take place later today (January 23 2025) and the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees also revealed, it’s quite a busy day for pop music.

One of those names expected to at least be included in this year’s BRIT nominees is Billie Eilish, who is set to tour the United Kingdom later this year as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, kicking off in Glasgow on July 7 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been another incredible 12 months for Eilish, who released the third studio album of the same name as her tour in May 2024, hitting the top of the UK album chart and remaining in the top 10 as of writing this article.

Eilish’s UK tour comes shortly after Sabrina Carpenter finishes her shows across the UK, and much in the same vein as the Short N’ Sweet singer, tickets through Ticketmaster have all been exhausted.

Meaning if you want to watch the two-time Oscar winner in action, your best chance is the resale market once again - and once again, much akin to Sabrina, we’ve taken a look at what those prices for tickets on the secondary market currently are.

The science part

We once again set our goal to find the cheapest possible ticket to see Billie Eilish on tour in the United Kingdom, using the top search results on Google for ‘resale tickets,’ and then compared those prices with the cheapest ticket to see Billie Eilish at face value - initially costing £77.70 from Ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All prices gathered are correct as of the time of writing, however due to the demand for the tour, these cheaper ticketing options may change due to availability.

How much are Billie Eilish UK tour tickets on the resale market?

Where can fans of Billie Eilish get cheaper resale tickets to her UK tour in 2025? | Getty

OVO Hydro Glasgow - July 7 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £246

StubHub - £329

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

OVO Hydro Glasgow - July 8 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £235

StubHub - £328

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

The O2, London - July 10 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £305

StubHub - £341

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

The O2, London - July 11 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £287 (there are tickets cheaper but have restricted views)

StubHub - £295

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

The O2, London - July 13 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £282

StubHub - £301

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

The O2, London - July 14 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £295 (floor tickets)

StubHub - £349

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

The O2, London - July 16 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £241

StubHub - £341

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

The O2, London - July 17 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £301 (floor tickets)

StubHub - £360

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

Co-Op Live, Manchester - July 19 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £242

StubHub - £294

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

Co-Op Live, Manchester - July 20 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £252

StubHub - £253

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

Co-Op Live, Manchester - July 22 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £203

StubHub - £241

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

Co-Op Live, Manchester - July 23 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £246 (floor tickets)

StubHub - £300

Tixel - No tickets currently available

TicketSwap - No tickets currently available

Where is the cheapest place to see Billie Eilish in the UK?

The cheapest place to get resale tickets for Billie Eilish's UK tour is Viagogo for the Co-Op Live, Manchester - July 22, 2025 date, where tickets are priced at £203.

However, for those wanting to be front and centre during Eilish’s shows in the UK, the cheapest place for floor tickets is Viagogo once again for the The O2, London - July 14, 2025 date, priced at £295.

The tickets with the biggest mark-up are from The O2, London - July 14, 2025 on StubHub, with a markup of £271.30 - which equates to a 349.16% increase between face value tickets and resale tickets.

If you found our ticket resale watch article for Billie Eilish useful, you might also want to look over our recent piece looking at resale prices for Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming UK tour.