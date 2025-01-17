Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

America’s first all-female brass band will perform near Wakefield in January in a pay-what-you-feel event.

Athena Brass Band, formed in 2003, will perform at The Grove Hall in South Kirkby on Thursday, January 23 at 7.30pm.

The group has performed across America, and recently appeared at the International Women’s Brass Conference in Japan.

The upcoming South Kirkby concert is a pay-what-you-feel event, and will also feature Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

Athena Brass Band will perform alongside Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band in a concert at South Kirkby's The Grove Hall on January 23. Photo: Athena Brass Band

Athena consists of current and former members of the US Army Band, the US Coast Guard Band, Brass Band of the Battle Creek, and the New Sousa Band.

Most of the players are also members of NABBA brass bands - the association for British-style brass bands hosted in North America.

The group’s concert in Yorkshire will precede its appearance at the Royal Northern College of Music’s (RNCM) International Brass Band Festival on January 25.

Booking details are available on the South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council Facebook page.