Christmas, Charities and The Fairburn Singers

After a busy start to the year, entertaining on Fred.Olsen Cruise Ships (our fifth such trip), we have been joined by Featherstone Male Voice Choir at Riley-Smith Hall in Tadcaster and Wakefield Orchestral Wind at the last-ever concert at Castleford Civic Centre before its closure.

Now as Christmas approaches, we look forward to an afternoon concert at , Pontefract (with our guests, The Shiremen) followed by singing at Thoresby Hall (Warner Leisure), our annual Christmas cheque-presentation event at Fairburn Community Centre and finally an invitation to sing at Carlton Towers as part of their Candlelit Choir & Jingles event. Having sung in Riga and Prague - next year it is Vienna!

Full information on www.fairburnsingers.co.uk