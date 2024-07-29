The event – the longest running free festival in Yorkshire, according to Wakefield Music Collective – took place on Saturday and Sunday (July 27 and 28) and saw crowds congregate to enjoy music, food and drink, and clothing and jewellery stalls.

The festival kicked off at 12pm each day, and featured “an eclectic mix of musical styles, local DJs, a bar, delicious food and craft, clothing and jewellery stalls”.

It is described as “the original Yorkshire DIY, grass roots festival” by Experience Wakefield, who added: “No nonsense and eclectic, Clarence Park Festival has strived to push boundaries throughout the years with diverse line-ups and different ideas every year.”

The festival is organised by Wakefield Music Collective, and was supported by a Culture Grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

Look through our gallery of images to see some of the highlights from the weekend.

