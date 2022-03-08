Comedian Russell Brand talks about his new show and how he is ready to meet everyone and 'sign everything' - all the venues and dates

Comedian Russell Brand takes his new show - 33 - on tour

He calls it a celebration of our return to freedom and a look at our shared, imposed insanity during the past two years.

The audience share their own mad stories from lockdown “my Dad got covid and came round in person to tell us he had it”.

Russell talks us through the low lows and still quite low highs of the pandemic - Tiger King, PE with Joe and of course Boris Johnson and those parties.

The show is in three parts - two comedic and one meditation- there is a lot of politics, sociocultural analysis, chaos and laughter - - but also - at its core this show carries a message of deep hope and love for the Real People of this country and provides a rallying call for systemic change.

Here Russell talks to us about his new show.

You’ve called the live experience 33, what’s the meaning behind this?

The show is called 33 because when I was 32 I thought I was going to die at 33. As you can see that did not happen, so I made that my lucky number.

I subsequently found out that it is very significant and important in numerology, and also evidently in the secret cartel that runs the world, the illuminati. Leading to continual accusations that I might be a member. If I am a member, I don’t know about it, though that is what I would say if I was in the illuminati.

What’s the new show about?

The new show is a celebration of the last couple of years and what’s been revealed politically and spiritually. One, we learned that you can change society radically overnight.

Two, we realised that work wasn’t always necessary in the way we were told it had been and three, we can never ever trust our constantly partying government again and that we now have an opportunity for radical, personal and social change.

Who is this show for?

The show is for everyone who has felt frustrated by government ineptitude, profiteering and exploitation during the medical crisis of the past couple of years, and who feels that the world could be a better place.

What do you want people to get out of your live show?

I hope is that they get a powerful experience of connection, transcendence and hopefully euphoria.

What made you create a tour like this?

My realisation that things have to change, that the material world can no longer offer the resolution it promises, and that we have to do something radical if we are to pull ourselves back from the brink of shared madness.

33 is an experience, it’s a movement and like nothing people have seen on stage before with loads of audience insights.

Are you still doing photos and signings with the audience or has covid put a stop to that?

Yes I meet and greet everyone, have a look at the photos on Instagram. It’s a carnival, it's beautiful! We do photographs and autographs, sign posters, T-shirts – everything!

What have been the most surprising things you’ve learnt from the people you’ve met on the tour so far?

That within us all there is deep beauty and a filthy craziness.

It’s been a chaotic couple of years for everyone, what have been your personal highs and lows?

The highs have been spending more time with my children and the lows have been spending more time with my children.

33 tries to support the community wherever it goes - tell us about the Manchester moment…

Your YouTube videos get a million views a day, what do you think it is that draws people to your channel?

Integrity, authenticity and an openness to different perspectives and points of view. An understanding that no-one has got exclusive ownership of truth and that we are involved in a conversation to reach truth together. Also, it’s quite funny.

If you could offer your past self one piece of advice that you’ve learned since the pandemic started, what would it be?

Learn how to meditate and recognise that the real world is the inner world, and the external world all is fleeting

Tour dates

March 13: Liverpool The Auditorium

March 14: Sheffield City Hall

March 15: Scarborough The Spa

March 28: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

April 4: Newcastle City Hall

April 5: Carlisle, The Sands

April 6: Stockton On Tees, The Globe

April 14: Poole, The Lighthouse

April 23 and 24: Minack Theatre

April 27: Barnstaple Queens Theatre

April 28: Plymouth The Pavillion

April 29:

May 8: Edinburgh EICC

May 9: Glasgow Armadillo

May 16: Bristol, Ashton Gate

May 17: Bath, The Forum

May 22: Hull City Hall

May 23: Blackpool Winter Gardens

May 24: St Helens Theatre Royal

May 25: Stoke On Trent, The Victoria Hall