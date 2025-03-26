Download 2025: District X events revealed include DJ sets, wrestling- and a Vengaboys set
- Download Festival have revealed details for their District X series of programming for 2025.
- They include DJ sets from Cradle of Filth, Kids in Glass Houses, Funeral for a Friend and a performance by Vengaboys.
- This year’s events also include the return of Emo Drag Karaoke and wrestling from Lucha Britannia.
Your eyes do not deceive you, nor is it April 1st yet - Download Festival have announced that Eurodance icons Vengaboys are set to perform at Donnington Park this year!
Announced moments ago, the Vengabus will be travelling to Download Festival with the group revealed as part of this year’s events taking place at District X; the festival-within-a-festival at the metal juggernaut.
The area is also set to include DJ sets from Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, Kids In Glass Houses' Aled Phillips, Funeral For A Friend, McFly's Dougie Poynter, Cancer Bats' Liam Cormier, MODESTEP and what is being touted as the 'Now That’s What I Call A 00’s Mixtape' party.
Those looking for some sports entertainment will be happy to see Lucha Britannia wrestling will also be in attendance, in collaboration with Slay Duggee, while festival favorites like Emo Drag Karaoke, Silent Disco, and the End of The World Party will be back, alongside new additions such as live podcasts with Justin Hawkins (The Darkness) and the 'On Wednesdays We Wear Black' podcast.
Download Festival have also promised that District X will be bigger and better for 2025, with an expanded 'Ace of Spades' venue (capacity: 2,000), a new 'Gravers Return' bar and food area, skate ramp demos, and improved accessibility.
Download Festival 2025 - District X current line-up
- Cradle of Filth (Dani Filth DJ set)
- Kids In Glass Houses (Aled Phillips DJ set)
- Funeral For A Friend
- McFly (Dougie Poynter DJ set)
- Cancer Bats (Liam Cormier DJ set)
- MODESTEP (DJ set)
- Vengaboys
- Zoe London (DJ set)
- Hang The DJs (DJ set)
- She They Press Play
What is District X?
Download Festival didn't always have District X. It started as more of a traditional rock and metal event, focused mainly on the bands on the main stages.
But over time, the organizers realized that festival-goers wanted a bit more variety and entertainment. So, they began to incorporate some alternative stuff, especially for the evenings and in between the big acts.
District X is essentially the result of that evolution. It's where Download has gathered all its non-musical offerings into a dedicated space.
Think of it as a central hub for all sorts of activities, from gaming and art installations to DJ sets and even wrestling. It's become a key part of the festival, providing a more immersive experience for attendees beyond just the music.
