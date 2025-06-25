Good Times 2025: Huge rock band and chart-topping DJ among headliners at brand new Wakefield festival

A brand new festival is coming to Wakefield this summer, and some huge names have already been announced to perform.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand new fundraising event will take place on Saturday, August 2 at Thornes Park – with all money raised being donated to Wakefield Pride.

With a capacity of over 30,000 people, the festival will be hosted in partnership with the charity, who’s annual Pride event will take place the following day on Sunday, August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will feature a variety of stalls, street food and a funfair alongside a stacked line-up of performers.

Toploader is among the headliners at Wakefield's brand new Good Times Festival.

Headliners for the festival include English rock band and ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ hitmakers, Toploader, and global DJ Sigala, who has had eight Top 10 UK singles.

Also performing will be Wakefield’s own Skinny Living, an indie-soul band who released their debut album last year, hip hop group Blazin’ Squad and international saxophone performer, Ellie Sax.

More performers will be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets are currently available: https://www.goodtimesfestival.co.uk/