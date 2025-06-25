Good Times 2025: Huge rock band and chart-topping DJ among headliners at brand new Wakefield festival
The brand new fundraising event will take place on Saturday, August 2 at Thornes Park – with all money raised being donated to Wakefield Pride.
With a capacity of over 30,000 people, the festival will be hosted in partnership with the charity, who’s annual Pride event will take place the following day on Sunday, August 3.
The festival will feature a variety of stalls, street food and a funfair alongside a stacked line-up of performers.
Headliners for the festival include English rock band and ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ hitmakers, Toploader, and global DJ Sigala, who has had eight Top 10 UK singles.
Also performing will be Wakefield’s own Skinny Living, an indie-soul band who released their debut album last year, hip hop group Blazin’ Squad and international saxophone performer, Ellie Sax.
More performers will be announced over the coming weeks.
Tickets are currently available: https://www.goodtimesfestival.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.