Here's how you can get paid to binge watch Christmas films including Elf and Home Alone

With the festive season approaching, the team at BuzzBingo want to spread some seasonal joy and find someone to become their Professional Christmas Film Tester!

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:53 pm

The successful applicant will determine the best Christmas film of 2021 and get paid to do so.

That’s right, you could be paid £1,000 to watch all your favourite festive films and crown the winner!

To apply, all you have to do is fill in the form on their website saying why you would be PERFECT for the role:

You’ll be watching and reviewing the following films:

The Santa Clause

Miracle on 34th Street

 The Holiday

White Christmas

A Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Love Actually

Elf

Home Alone

It’s a Wonderful Life

Die Hard (It's a Christmas film!)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

You have to be over 18 to enter and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 22 via the BuzzBingo website.