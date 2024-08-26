The Heritage Open Days take place each year and see thousands of volunteers across the country organise events at places of cultural and historical significance for people to explore for free.
Pontefract is no exception and has its fair share of fascinating historical buildings, societies and stories.
Upcoming events include a free concert at Pontefract Town Hall performed by Pontefract Choral Society; a guided tour of Pontefract Racecourse where visitors can explore the weighing room and the judges, commentator and photo finish facilities; and a special installation unveiling at Friarwood Valley Gardens.
Elsewhere, St Giles’ Church is offering the public the rare chance to view the bell ringing chamber, and visitors to the Parish Church of All Saints South Kirkby can even have a go at bell ringing themselves.
Pontefract Civic Society has organised a number of events, including a guided walk focusing on the yards to the west of Beastfair/Cornmarket in the late Victorian period, a walk around the town centre to learn about late 19th century traders, and an art exhibition showcasing the work of local artist Adrian Hill, who featured on Sky Portrait Artist of the Year.
Click through our gallery to see some of the events, or go to the Heritage Open Days website for more information and the full programme.
