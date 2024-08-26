The Heritage Open Days take place each year and see thousands of volunteers across the country organise events at places of cultural and historical significance for people to explore for free.

Pontefract is no exception and has its fair share of fascinating historical buildings, societies and stories.

Upcoming events include a free concert at Pontefract Town Hall performed by Pontefract Choral Society; a guided tour of Pontefract Racecourse where visitors can explore the weighing room and the judges, commentator and photo finish facilities; and a special installation unveiling at Friarwood Valley Gardens.

Elsewhere, St Giles’ Church is offering the public the rare chance to view the bell ringing chamber, and visitors to the Parish Church of All Saints South Kirkby can even have a go at bell ringing themselves.

Pontefract Civic Society has organised a number of events, including a guided walk focusing on the yards to the west of Beastfair/Cornmarket in the late Victorian period, a walk around the town centre to learn about late 19th century traders, and an art exhibition showcasing the work of local artist Adrian Hill, who featured on Sky Portrait Artist of the Year.

Click through our gallery to see some of the events, or go to the Heritage Open Days website for more information and the full programme.

Heritage Open Days Many events are happening in Pontefract as part of the Heritage Open Days 2024 festival

Kingdom of Alms Walk: September 13, pre-booking required. Local historian Eric Jackson will lead an hour long guided walk around the locations of Pontefract's famous Almshouses, starting from Pontefract Bus Station

Pontefract Railways Development: September 14, pre-booking required. A talk by local railway expert, Peter Cookson, on how the railway came to Pontefract. This event will take place at Pontefract Town Hall

Adrian Hill art exhibition: September 14. South Elmsall-born artist Adrian Hill, who appeared on Sky Portrait Artist of the Year, will showcase his latest collection of local scenes combining old views of the town as well as present day scenes that have a traditional style at the Pomfret Gallery