Each year thousands of volunteers across the country organise free events for communities to access and explore culturally and historically significant sites in their area with the Heritage Open Days festival.

The festival runs from September 6 to 15, and there are still plenty of events to take part in across the district, with more information about them available on the Experience Wakefield site.

Wakefield district has no shortage of castles, and has been running a number of interesting activities for castle-enthusiasts to get involved with, which included a free guided walk and talk at Sandal Castle and live short story performances – hosted by the Wakefield Literature Festival – at Pontefract Castle on Saturday.

Pontefract Castle also hosted a drop-in activity for families to use everyday materials including wooden rods, rubber bands and paper cups to create catapults and try to knock down mini castle walls.

The catapult challenge took place outside on Pontefract Castle Bailey inside the castle ruins, and you can view pictures of some of the DIY catapults by clicking through our gallery of images.

There are still a number of Heritage Open Day events taking place at Pontefract castle, including a talk on how to make your very own medieval herb garden on Wednesday, September 11, and free guided tours of the castle on September 14 and 15. You can find more information about the events here.

