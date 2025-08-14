Highland Harmony: X Factor stars to headline Scottish music celebration at Wakefield's Theatre Royal

Highland Harmony will visit the Theatre Royal this October.

The concert, which will visit the Theatre Royal on October 17, is a celebration of Scotland’s iconic artists – featuring soaring renditions of classics by The Proclaimers, Wet Wet Wet, AC/DC and Lewis Capaldi.

The show will be headlined the MacDonald Brothers, who competed in the third series of The X Factor in 2006.

Almost two decades later and the Scottish duo, who are known for incorporating their Highland heritage into their music, have since shared a stage with Westlife and recorded a song gifted by Sir Elton John.

On the concert, Brian and Craig MacDonald said: “We cannot wait to perform some of the best music Scotland has to offer, from today’s biggest hits to some of the nation’s best traditional tunes.

"Music has always been our passion growing up playing an array of instruments since the age of five and six, mixed with the best modern Scottish pop and rock anthems, we simply cannot wait to bring this epic evening of musical variety to a theatre near you.”

Co-producer of Highland Harmony, Keith Jack, of MK Entertainment, says “I’m so proud to be bringing my Scottish roots to the UK!

“Blending traditional Scottish melodies with modern flair, Brian and Craig bring a fresh energy to centuries-old tunes.

"We wanted to create a show that not only honors our musical roots but also brings people together through the magic of live performance”.

Tickets are available, visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/highland-harmony-2025