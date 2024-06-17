IN PICTURES: National Coal Mining Museum hosts brilliant national brass band competition

After holding its first event in 2022, the Bold as Brass contest returned for 2024, offering an exciting day out for bands and supporters at the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton.

Despite the bad weather, dozens of supporters turned out for an afternoon of music, entertainment and a great atmosphere.

Of the ten brilliant bands, Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band were chosen as the winner of the ‘Best March’, with Oldham Music Centre picked as the ‘People’s Choice’.

The popular event was delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE) and aimed to provide an opportunity for bands to perform marches within their repertoire, as well as showcase their summer programmes in a space where audiences can sit and enjoy the music.

Posting to social media, the National Coal Mining Museum said: “What a day!

"Thank you to all of our ten brilliant brass bands, Brass Bands England and of course, our wonderful visitors who braved some unfortunate weather and made Bold As Brass such a success!”

1 . Band slam! Ten bands in the second section and under participated in the annual contest. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Cut throat composition The Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band won first prize. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Braving the rain Crowds gathered to watch the event depsite the bad weather. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales