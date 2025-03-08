Across the globe, voices are rising today to recognize the achievements and ongoing struggles of women on International Women's Day.
International Women's Day is a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a more equitable future. As conversations about equality evolve, it provides a crucial opportunity to recognize women's achievements.
For this music writer, that means a chance to celebrate female artists who have forged iconic solo careers - but which female musicians who used to be part of ensembles or duos have had the most success?
Well, thanks to the team at Prime Casino, they’ve undertaken research and created a points system to determine who has had the most success since going it alone. Who should we celebrate alongside all the other female creatives today, and everyday?
The science part:
Solo artists were ranked using a weighted index calculation based on several factors: Google searches, Instagram followers, X followers, average monthly Spotify listens, UK and US top 10 hits, Grammy Awards, albums released, and solo tours. For the band vs. solo artist comparison, the difference in Spotify listeners, hits, and Grammy Awards was calculated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.