JD King Elvis will be in the building at Theatre Royal Wakefield - for one night only

Described as Europe's best Elvis impersonator, JD King is heading to Wakefield next week.

JD King is paying tribute to the incredible Elvis' legacy and has become one of the world’s best tribute artists.

He said he has felt his calling as an Elvis impersonator since childhood.

In a Metro newspaper article, he said: "Growing up, I was never told I looked or had Elvis’ mannerisms, but as soon as the music started I was possessed, I became him.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Discovering Elvis at such a young age defined my taste in music. Elvis was music, everything else was imitation."

JD King’s rich musical background, emphasised by his love for everything Elvis, makes his performances completely unforgettable. King has been paying tribute to Presley since his death, keeping his memory alive with his unmatched skill and presence.

Held in the Theatre Royal in Wakefield on May 6 - at 7.30pm - tickets are selling fast but are still available from £15.