King Charles serenaded by Chris Kamara's Bantam of the Opera choir

King Charles was treated to a performance by the BBC’s Bantam of the Opera choir which has been championed by Wakefield’s Chris Kamara.

It was part of the King’s visit to Bradford as part of the UK City of Culture celebrations.

The 50-strong choir sang an orchestral adaptation of Bradford City’s anthem ‘Take Me Home, Midland Road’ at the Cartwright Hall art gallery.

Former City player and manager Chris Kamara, who lives in Wakefield, became a key ambassador for the project after it committed to raise money for the Bradford Burns Unit.

Chris Kamara performing the the Bantam of the Opera choir at Valley Parade on the day Bradford City were promoted

It is the 40th anniversary of the Valley Parade fire, which took the lives of 56 supporters.

King Charles applauded the choir and chatted to choir members Linda Norton and Mohammed Ibrahim after the performance.

It was another special occasion for the choir, whose journey has included performing during half-time on the Valley Parade pitch the day City clinched promotion.

The choir, which includes the club’s nickname of the Bantams in its title, has been taught to sing opera to mark the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations as part of a BBC Radio Leeds challenge.

King Charles with the Bantam of the Opera choir

From a 90-year-old match-day volunteer at the club, to an 18-year-old A-Level student, the choir is made up of fans from across Bradford who are passionate about the city they call home.

The world-renowned BBC Singers have been supporting the Bantam’s choir during their development.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, opera singer Lesley Garrett, and sports commentator and TV presenter Kammy, are all ambassadors for the campaign.

The campaign title is a play on Lord Lloyd Webber’s 1986 musical The Phantom of the Opera, based on the novel by Gaston Leroux.

Choir member Linda Norton said: “This day, I will never forget it. It’s going to go down in history and it’s just another memory that BBC Radio Leeds has put together for us.

“We’re so proud, honoured, excited. I’m still on a high, I don’t think I’ll ever come down off that cloud nine.

“This choir has changed my life. It’s given me confidence, I’ve met 49 fantastic friends, we are a family. The journey just gets better and better.

“We are so proud to be Bradfordians and we’ve now sang for the King, it can’t get much better than that.”

Choir member Mohammed Ibrahim says: “It’s been a real journey from day one, four months ago who you wouldn’t have said we would have met the King today.

“I think the King really liked it, you saw him shaking hands with everyone and a photo taken with us, it will stick in my memory for a long time.

"I will pass all of this to my grandchildren so they can look up and say my grandad shook his hand.”

Choral leader for Bantam of the Opera, James Sills, says: “It was such an incredible honour to sing for His Majesty, King Charles today. Bantam of the Opera did themselves proud, singing with real passion and polish and as proud Bradfordians.

“It was testament to the power of community and to the power of singing and I hope that King Charles left with a smile on his face and a song in his heart.”