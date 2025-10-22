Oil company CEO and Yorkshire Lee launch AI-supported charity single

LHR Marine is proud to announce the release of “Cheers Everybody (Are You Getting Involved)”, a brand-new charity single written, produced, and distributed by the company’s CEO, Mark Cowieson, specially created for YouTube travel vlogger Yorkshire Lee’s channel

Originally written to bring extra energy and heart to Yorkshire Lee’s travel videos, the upbeat track quickly struck a chord with his growing community of followers.

After repeated calls from subscribers to release the music on streaming platforms, Cowieson and LHR Marine stepped in to make it happen.

“This song was written for Lee’s YouTube channel — something fun, warm, and inclusive,” said Mark Cowieson. “When his viewers started asking for it on Spotify and other platforms, we knew we had to make it available. And making it a charity release for Bowel Cancer UK was a no-brainer — it’s a great tune for a great cause.”

Blending creativity with innovation, Cowieson used AI-assisted tools to help produce and refine the track, demonstrating how technology can enhance artistic collaboration and positive impact.

LHR Marine also provided financial support for the song’s professional distribution, ensuring it reached audiences worldwide.

“This song is all about community, laughter, and making a difference,” said Yorkshire Lee. “The fact that my subscribers helped make this happen shows the power of people coming together for good. Every play helps support Bowel Cancer UK — so let’s get involved, raise awareness, and raise funds together!”

Listen to “Cheers Everybody (Are You Getting Involved)” here:

Spotify: open.spotify.com/track/27P2sizQXPXEEaWuOQ6RQJ

Amazon Music: music.amazon.co.uk/albums/B0FX1FXW34

YouTube Music: music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_ksilXa4qYFJ7xWIM00rItwGeGKwmTjhmw

Watch the first screening on Yorkshire Lee’s vlog:

YouTube: @Yorkshire_Lee

All proceeds go directly to Bowel Cancer UK, helping to save lives and support everyone affected by bowel cancer.