Pontefract Races Ladies Day 2025: 23 photos capturing the spectacular outfits from the day

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Aug 2025, 19:30 BST
A fabulous day of extravagance and glamour hit Pontefract Racecourse on Wednesday (August 6) with the return of its annual Ladies Day.

Once again, the women of Yorkshire dressed to impress with glamorous hats, shoes and outfits, in a bid to win the Best Dressed Ladies Competition.

This year, the winner received a week-long all-inclusive holiday to Dubai, and second place received a three-night stay at the Hotel RIU Plaza The Gresham Hotel in Dublin.

There was also a Gents Competition, with the winner receiving £350, and the two runners up receiving £100 and £50, respectively.

Take a look at some of the spectacular outfits we captured from the day.

