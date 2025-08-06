Once again, the women of Yorkshire dressed to impress with glamorous hats, shoes and outfits, in a bid to win the Best Dressed Ladies Competition.

This year, the winner received a week-long all-inclusive holiday to Dubai, and second place received a three-night stay at the Hotel RIU Plaza The Gresham Hotel in Dublin.

There was also a Gents Competition, with the winner receiving £350, and the two runners up receiving £100 and £50, respectively.

Take a look at some of the spectacular outfits we captured from the day.

