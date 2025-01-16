Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the road to the Oscars underway, follow our league tables to find out who could win big at the 97th event

With the Golden Globes having been awarded and the BAFTA and SAG Award nominees announced, we are on the Road to the Oscars 2025.

But who in the month of January are considered the favourites to win at the 97th Academy Awards - and is there an equation to help?

Here’s our league tables reflecting the nominations and wins that have taken place during awards season so far.

Though this year’s event is in some doubt due to the ongoing wildfires in California, we can still speculate on who could win big at this year’s event - in whatever manner it is presented - and with an awards ceremony already completed and two sets of nominations revealed, that talk is already rampant even ahead of this year’s BAFTA event.

So in the interests of trying to get a clearer indication who ‘could win, we decided to dust off our GCSE maths textbooks and pull together a league table (or three) to demonstrate who has earned the most number of nominations so far, those who have won an award and with that information built what will no doubt be an ever-changing league table once more nominations are announced.

The Science Part

The ceremonies we’ve focused on include the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards, the SAG Awards, the DGA Awards and finally the nominations when they arrive for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Much like a football league table, a nomination equals one point, a win equals three points; the ensemble cast award at the SAG Awards counts towards the film rather than the performers, while both contenders that were involved in Best Drama and Best Comedy at the Golden Globes have been grouped together.

Road to the Oscars 2025 league tables

Best Film

January's league table in our Road to the Oscars Best Film leader board | Canva

One of the early favourites before the Golden Globes 2025, Emilia Perez currently sits atop our leader board with a total of 12 points, based off two wins at the Golden Globes and five nominations at the event.

But this year’s favourite, The Brutalist, starring Golden Globe winner Adrian Brody and directed by Bradey Corbet, sits in second position while Wicked, which garnered one Golden Globe win and a nominations at both the Globes and the upcoming SAG Awards.

Best Actress

Demi Moore's renaissance, including a Golden Globes win for The Substance, has seen her top our league table in January 2025. | Canva

Demi Moore tops our leader board in the race for the Best Actress Oscar, with three nominations during the road to the Oscars and one win at the Golden Globes, she currently has a total of six points, while Fernanda Torres of Emilia Perez fame sits second with her one Golden Globe 2025 nomination and win.

Then battling it out for third position is Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Perez’s Karla Sofía Gascón and Anora’s Mikey Madison all with three nominations each totalling a score of three points

Best Actor

Though Adrien Brody and The Brutalist remain a favourite to win at the Academy Awards, Sebastian Stan's Road to the Oscars this year sees him joint top in our league table. | Canva

While many are expecting Adrien Brody to pick up the Best Actor award at the Oscars, let’s spare a thought for Sebastian Stan and his incredible awards season this year. Both Brody and Stan sit at the top of the leader board with six points each, both earning nominations and wins at the 2025 Golden Globes and both getting a Best Actor nomination at the BAFTA Awards.

Then, much like the Best Actress leader board, we have three people tied with three points, with Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) all having earned nominations at the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards and the SAG Awards.

Who do you think will top our leader board before the 97th Academy Awards ceremony takes place, or do you think that the league tables reflect what could possibly happen at this year’s event? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.