Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What are some UK dramas the Screen Babble team still revere to this day and what of that White Lotus S3 ending?

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The April episode of Screen Babble is now available on all podcasting platforms.

This month’s episode sees the trio discuss Adolescence and the strength of UK drama over recent years.

The team also figure out what’s led to Disney live-action fatigue and make their thoughts known over The White Lotus Season 3’s finale.

The trio of Kelly, Matt and Benjamin return for another month of discussion around the world of television and film with the April episode of Screen Babble .

On this month’s podcast, the team will discuss the continued success of UK drama as a format, after the resounding success of Netflix’s Adolescence alongside some of the trio’s other favourite UK dramas of yesteryear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month's episode of Screen Babble is available wherever you get all your podcasts. | HBO/Netflix/Disney+

The team will also be looking into the recent dramas surrounding Disney’s live-action remakes after the release of Snow White : is there fatigue around remakes much akin to that of super hero films or is it a generational interest in certain films that have the most success?

The group rounds out this month’s podcast with a spirited conversation about the most recent conclusion to HBO’s The White Lotus ; did the third season hold up in contrast to the highly successful first two?

Remember, if you want to see our faces you can head over to Shotstv.com which is brought to you by a network of journalists across the country who are transforming stories at the heart of your community into great TV.

You'll find true crime stories, football news and analysis plus coverage of lifestyle, TV, film and much more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to stream this month’s content discussed

Adolescence - available to stream now through Netflix

Toxic Town - available to stream now through Netflix

Mr Bates vs The Post Office - available to stream now through ITVX

Line of Duty - all seasons available on BBC iPlayer

Ripper Street - available to stream on Netflix , Prime Video and ITVX

, and Threads - available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Life on Mars - available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix

and Utopia - available to stream now through NOW TV

Snow White - currently screening in cinemas

The White Lotus - all seasons available on NOW TV

What did you think of the third season of The White Lotus, or what is your favourite UK drama of all time? Get involved by leaving a comment down below and the chance for your comment to be read out on the next episode of Screen Babble.