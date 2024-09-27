Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s iconic Don Valley Bowl is set to host the 2025 edition of the much-anticipated return of the Rock N Roll Circus festival, with an all-day party in honour of Reverend and The Makers’ 20th anniversary.

The live show - taking place on Saturday August 30th next year - will mark two decades of one of Sheffield’s most enduring and innovative musical collectives, fronted by local hero Jon McClure, affectionately known as ‘The Reverend’.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of a spectacular three-day Rock N Roll Circus event last month, which saw performances from South Yorkshire legends like Richard Hawley, Milburn, and Becky Hill.

Now, the festival is going even bigger, as it becomes a staple in the UK festival calendar, providing an unmissable experience for fans.

Reverend and The Makers will be joined on stage by Groove Armada.

Reverend and The Makers - who are currently in the studio working on a new album - have carved out a unique legacy in the British music scene. From their debut album The State of Things, which produced the UK Top 10 hit “Heavyweight Champion of the World,” to their most recent release, Heatwave In The Cold North, the band has continued to evolve, innovate, and stay true to its artistic roots.

Over the past two decades, Jon McClure and his band have consistently pushed boundaries, releasing six Top 20 albums and adapting to changes in the industry without ever compromising on quality or ambition.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” says Jon McClure, frontman of Reverend and The Makers.

“We’ve seen the highs and the lows, but one thing has always stayed the same—our love for music and our love for Sheffield. I was at Rock N Roll Circus this summer and I loved it. This anniversary show is going to be something special. It’s more than a gig; it’s a celebration of

everything we’ve built over 20 years. I can’t wait to share it with the fans who have been with us every step of the way.”

The Line-up: Sheffield’s Finest and More

In true Rock N Roll Circus style, the 20th-anniversary show promises more than just incredible music. The festival line-up - curated by McClure himself, includes an eclectic mix of legendary performers and rising stars. Reverend and The Makers will be joined on stage by Groove Armada

(DJ Set), and live performances from The Libertines’ Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, The Lottery Winners, Everly Pregnant Brothers, and Harriet Rose.

Adding to the excitement, Day Fever, an all-day clubbing experience, will provide a continuous party atmosphere for festival-goers. Due to the remarkable response to Day Fever across the UK, Rock N Roll Circus has decided to bring it to Sheffield to run alongside the live music.

With perfect party music, personally curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, actress Vicky McClure (Line of Duty & This is England) and her producer/DJ husband Jonny Owen, this promises a no holds barred party.

A Feast for the Senses

Beyond the music, Rock N Roll Circus promises a full sensory experience, with three stages of live performances, dazzling circus acts - an audio-visual rock n roll extravaganza. The festival continues to build its reputation for blending the excitement of a traditional music festival with the magic and spectacle of the circus.

Festival organiser Ali O’Reilly, added: “We are beyond excited to be bringing Rock N Roll Circus back to Sheffield next summer, and what better way to do it than with Reverend and The Makers’ 20th anniversary celebration? This is going to be a day to remember, with amazing performances, a true carnival atmosphere, and the Sheffield community coming together once again to create something extraordinary. We’re building on the momentum from last year, and 2025 will be even bigger and better.”

A Sheffield Staple

Rock N Roll Circus has quickly become a hallmark of the festival season in South Yorkshire, drawing thousands of music fans from across the country to Don Valley Bowl. With each year, the event grows in scope and ambition, featuring top-tier artists, incredible production values, and a

commitment to bringing a fresh and unique festival experience to Sheffield.

The Reverend and The Makers headlined date at Rock N Roll Circus will take place on Saturday 30th August from 12 noon until 11 pm.

SECURE YOUR TICKETS

Pre-sale tickets for this event will be available from 10 AM ON WEDNESDAY 2ND OCTOBER. To get access to pre-sale, fans must sign up here: https://bit.ly/RNRC25RevSignUp

General sale tickets will be available from 10 am on Friday 4th October via this Ticketek UK Link

Follow the Rock N Roll socials for more updates @randrcircus

For more information visit www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk.