Here’s six photos showcasing Wakefield’s Vintage at the Vale’s huge festive special.

The event, run by local shop Eyewood Vintage, proved extremely popular at its debut at the venue in October leading to it’s Christmas return.

Shoppers browsed a fine selection of vintage clothes from the 1920’s to the 1990’s as well as accessories, jewellery and vinyls.

The free event also offered the warmest of winter coats and a whole rail of vintage sparkle for the festive season.

Natalie Liddle, Director of Eyewood Vintage, said: "The event was a great success! We had lots of new visitors who loved the experience of shopping for unique Christmas gifts and quality vintage items at such a wonderful venue.

"Eyewood Vintage will definitely be back at The Calder Vale Hotel for more events in 2023, so keep your eyes on the Facebook pages for details.”

