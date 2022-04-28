Teams of musclebound men will do battle in Ossett's Megaslam wrestling show - early bird tickets just £5

Two teams of musclebound mem will battle it out on the ring in a series of entertaining matches including Megaslam Championship Grudge match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special Main Event to be announced on the evening.

A spokesman said: "The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other.

"For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Champion, Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring; Italian Heavyweight Massimo; the ultimate underdog Derek and many more’

‘Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles; Irish star Alexander Dean; Nottingham’s Ricky Regan and more".

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

For the next two weeks tickets are just £5 and they then go back to full price which is £15, £10 and £40 for a family.

Tickets are available here.