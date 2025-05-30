The Gathering Sounds Festival announces 2025 return with first acts and early release tickets

The North East’s boldest new music showcase, The Gathering Sounds, returns to Stockton- on-Tees on Saturday September 27 2025, and promises to be its most ambitious edition yet.

With emerging artists from across the UK, Ireland and beyond performing across seven venues, the one-day festival cements its place as a champion of next-gen live music.

The first 20 artists for 2025 have just been revealed, with more than 50 acts in total set to play across seven venues throughout the town centre - all walkable within five minutes and covered by one single ticket.

Early release tickets are available from 10am this Friday, 30th May, via Fatsoma, priced at just £25 + booking fee for full access to every venue from 1pm–11pm.

Somebody's Child.

Since its inception, Gathering Sounds has played a crucial role in platforming artists on the cusp of wider success - with previous line-ups including early appearances from Andrew Cushin, The K’s, The Royston Club, Red Rum Club, The Clause, Stanleys, and ZELA, all of whom have gone on to national recognition and major festival slots. For fans, it’s a unique chance to discover tomorrow’s biggest acts in an intimate setting today.

“The Gathering Sounds aims to give a platform to the rising stars of the local music scene and offers them a chance to share the stage with some of the outstanding new acts nationally,” says festival organiser Jimmy Beck. “We’re very excited to showcase some of the very best new music the UK and beyond has to offer right here in Stockton. We also felt it very important to keep tickets affordable and give people a chance to see top quality live music at their local venues without having to shell out a fortune on travel and hotels.”

Headlining the first wave of artists is Somebody’s Child (pictured), the project of Dublin’s Cian Godfrey, whose soaring indie-rock has seen the band tour with Bloc Party and The War on Drugs, land major slots at Reading and Leeds, SXSW and BST Hyde Park, and earn praise from BBC Radio 1, 6 Music and CLASH Magazine.

Also hailing from Ireland are Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets, a Limerick five-piece blending the emotional weight of Springsteen with the modern textures of Radiohead. Their latest album has made waves on Spotify, sold out shows across the UK and Ireland, and earned

Keyside.

rave reviews from Gemma Bradley (BBC ATL) and Hot Press.

Representing the North West, Manchester’s The Covasettes bring indie bangers with mass appeal - think heartfelt lyrics and festival-ready hooks. With 12 million+ streams, main stage slots at Truck, Tramlines and Y Not, and support dates with Sundara Karma and The Sherlocks, they’re set to be one of the weekend’s major draws.

At the more chaotic end of the spectrum, CARSICK are tearing up the UK with their explosive fusion of punk, indie, hip-hop and electronics. Described by BBC Radio 6’s Tom Robinson as a “memorable slice of life in the raw”, their debut EP Drunk Hymns and infamous live shows are rapidly turning them into cult heroes.

Bristol’s all-female post-punk disruptors Grandmas House, meanwhile, will bring their signature grunge-fuelled energy to the stage. With a sound inspired by Nirvana and The Raincoats, and a refusal to play by anyone’s rules, they promise a live set as fierce as it is unmissable.

Also confirmed are Florentenes, a genre-blending four-piece combining the grit of Arctic Monkeys with Pink Floyd’s conceptual flair. After a sold-out headline in Manchester and work with producer Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers), the band are tipped for a breakthrough year in 2025.

Adding a powerful local voice to the lineup is Loren Heat, the rising pop artist whose shimmering queer anthems have drawn comparisons to Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Following the acclaimed debut EP Scarlet Haze and performances at The Great Escape and BBC Introducing, Loren’s set is sure to strike a chord.

The 2025 festival also sees the introduction of two brand new venues: The Link and The Green Room, adding to the town centre buzz. With line-ups curated by tastemaker collectives This Feeling and Under The Influence as well as national promoters still to be revealed, the full programme is set to offer sonic surprises at every turn.

For tickets and further information please visit: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/v2pymksj/the-gathering-sounds-2025