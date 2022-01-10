The Masked Singer UK: Is Mushroom Wakefield's own Jane McDonald?

Is Wakefield's very own Jane McDonald behind the mask? (ITV/GettyImages)

After returning to our TV screens last week, ITV's The Masked Singer UK has got everybody guessing and now fans think they’re spotted a vital clue to the secret identity of mushroom.

And after spotting what they say is a 'key piece of information' social media users are convinced that Wakefield's own Jane McDonald is behind mushroom's voice.

On Saturday's show, the mystery singer delivered a rendition of There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease, as well as giving away a few more hints.

Judge Davina McCall thought it could be singer and presenter Jane due to her strong northern accent and powerful vocals.

And during the video, mushroom teased a jet setting lifestyle heading to 'exciting places far from home', which would fit Jane as she has many travel shows under her belt.

A reference to ‘chattering teeth’ also caught Davina's attention.

She said on the show: "I feel that that is a proper, northern accent. The chattering teeth immediately made me think of Loose Women, you know chatter. I thought of Jane McDonald."

There was also a telltale sign picked up by viewers. The letter W was shown in the VT, which they believe could be a reference to her hometown of Wakefield.

One wrote: ‘Mushroom is Jane McDonald? W for Wakefield, been all around the world… #TheMaskedSinger,’

Another said said: "I love #mushroom she is stunning voice #MaskedSingerUK I agree with @ThisisDavina she sounds like jane mcdonald.

A twitter follower added: "Jane McDonald for #Mushroom I’m saying #MaskedSingerUK.

And another tweeted; "Jane McDonald 100% #mushroom #MaskedSingerUK.

On Saturday, Will Young became the latest celebrity to be eliminated after being unmasked as Lionfish after landing in the bottom two with Firework.