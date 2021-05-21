The Prince of Wales Hospice invite community to enjoy fun, food and games at their Summer Fair

The Prince of Wales Hospice has confirmed that their Summer Fair will return this year, sponsored by Haribo

The hospice hopes to welcome as many faces as possible, with a variety of stalls, some garden games, a BBQ, a licensed bar, two fire engines, superheroes and a special guest appearance from Haribo Gold Bear.

The event will take place from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 27 at the hospice’s gardens on Halfpenny Lane.

Fundraising Manager, Jill Kirkham said: "We’re so excited for the return of the Summer Fair after what has been such a difficult year with the cancellation of events.

“We have some great activities lined up, and this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever before!

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Haribo for sponsoring the event and we can’t wait to snap a selfie with Gold Bear.”

The event is being sponsored by Haribo, and funds raised will go towards keeping the hospice caring for patients with any life-limiting illness, including cancer, motor neurone disease and chronic heart and lung disease.

Phil Murphy, Head of Marketing at Haribo said “We are so pleased to be supporting our longstanding charity partner with this fabulous summer event.

“It’s set to be a fun day with something for everyone, while also raising money for a wonderful cause.

“Come rain or shine we simply cannot wait!”