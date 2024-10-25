Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Released today, Dear Companions is the new single from The Unthanks, taken from the band’s forthcoming double album, The Unthanks In Winter, which will be released on 29th November 2024 (via Rabble Rouser Music).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Saying goodbye can often be hard,” says Becky Unthank, who wrote the song at home in Northumberland with her partner, the BAFTA award winning animator Ainslie Henderson.

“In its bittersweetness we struggle sometimes to find a satisfying way to part, which is why I’ve always loved the function of a parting song.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dear Companions is the closing track on the mammoth forthcoming double album, The Unthanks In Winter - a dream-like winter fantasia, embracing both the dark and the light in the most ritualistic of seasons.

The Unthanks announce new double album, new single and extensive November-December 2024 tour.

Moving in and out of focus, like a memory, it promises to be a bittersweet hymnal to the winter experience, and a future classic of the Christmas genre.

“This parting song is inspired by our singing weekends, which we dearly love and cherish,” continues Becky.

“We are overjoyed that we’ve managed to capture some singing weekenders at the end of this track. In the lyrics, there’s also a reference to our Unthank family camping get-togethers in the garden. Yes, my sister really does make lanterns and yes, my brother really does play the violin!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unthanks have also announced that they will tour this winter across the UK and Ireland, starting in Galway on 26th November. Tickets for the following winter 2024 live dates are on-sale now here

26/11 Galway Roisin Dubh

27/11 Belfast Empire

28/11 Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre

29/11 Cork St Luke’s

01/12 Glasgow City Halls

03/12 Gateshead - The Glasshouse ICM

04/12 Lytham Saint Annes Lowther Pavilion

05/12 Hull City Hall

06/12 Hastings White Rock Theatre

07/12 Worthing Assembly Hall

09/12 Birmingham Town Hall

10/12 Nottingham Albert Hall

11/12 Norwich Epic Studios

13/12 Saffron Walden Saffron Hall

14/12 Harrogate Royal Hall

15/12 Manchester New Century Hall

16/12 Poole - The Lighthouse

17/12 Exmouth Pavilion

18/12 Bodmin St Petroc’s Church

19/12 Bristol Beacon

20/12 Pontardawe Arts Centre

21/12 London Cadogan Hall (Evening Show Sold-Out/Extra Matinee Show On-Sale Now)

22/12 Basingstoke Haymarket