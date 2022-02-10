The Vengaboys are finally coming to Hemsworth this June

The Vengaboys are coming to Hemsworth on June 3.

The event, which starts at 11am and finishes at 10pm, will see the Dutch dance act headline the bill, supported by Cher, Madness, Elton John, Lady Gaga and Pink covers bands alongside soul and Motown singer Ajay Jackson and 'queen of divas' Chelsea Radford.

Coun Jim Kenyon chair of Hemsworth Town Council which is organising the event said: "The festival has been a long time in the planning but it was unfortunately delayed due to the pandemic.

"However, the delay does now mean that we can hold the festival on the weekend of Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee and celebrate her 70 years reign.

"There will be a marching pipe band in Hemsworth town centre in the morning and then in the afternoon/evening the festival will be held in Hemsworth Water Park.

"It promises to be a great day."

The Vengaboys have sold 25 million records worldwide and released four albums. The four-piece band had seven top-10 hits in the late 1990s, including the two number ones We're Going to Ibiza and Boom,Boom, Boom!!

Tickets for the festival are now on sale, price £32 for adults with children under 14 and concessions £17.

As a gesture of good will over the date switch, those who have already bought a ticket will be entitled to a meal and drinks voucher on the day for the re-scheduled gig.

For those with tickets who are unable to make the event, they can expect a full refund if required.

Tickets can be obtained through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk