Tour dates and venues for Beth Nielsen Chapman's All Around the World tour - including Yorkshire dates

Texan songwriting superstar’ Beth Nielsen Chapman's All Around The World Tour will be pitching-up at a total of 20 venues throughout April and May

Her songs have been featured in film and TV and as an artist Beth’s work has been diverse, from singing in nine different languages on Prism (2007) to The Mighty Sky(2012) Grammy-nominated astronomy CD for kids of all ages in addition to her deeply moving body of work as a singer-songwriter throughout her other releases.

Her 2014’s UnCovered in which she reclaims her hits, features legendary guests from Vince Gill to Duane Eddy. Sand & Water (1997), written in the wake of her husband’s death, was performed by Elton John to honor the memory of Princess Diana.

In the Autumn of 2016, Beth, along with Olivia Newton-John & Amy Sky created and toured behind an inspiring project called Liv On - A New Album to Aid & Comfort Those Experiencing Grief & Loss While Using the Power of Music To Heal.

Inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2016, Beth is also a breast cancer survivor and environmentalist and considers herself a creativity midwife, passionate about inspiring others to fully blossom into their creative life.

Throughout her career, Beth has been in demand as a keynote speaker and teacher of workshops on creativity, songwriting, grief, and healing through art, using a unique inspiring approach to tapping into the creative process. She has also taught at universities internationally including the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama, The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and the Berklee School of Music among others.

Early this year Beth will debut “The SongSchool Podcast” which will feature legendary guest songwriters describing what they consider the “perfect song” as well as on the spot critiques for songs submitted, both live in the studio and down the phone line from the other side of the world. After the feedback, any songs that are rewritten and improved will be brought back to the show.

The spring will bring the release of Beth’s 15thsolo album, which is confirmed to coincide with her All Around The World tour.

BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN - ‘ALL AROUND THE WORLD TOUR’: UK

APRIL

23 - HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre

25 - BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex

26 - WIMBORNE, Tivoli Theatre

28 - LONDON, Cadogan Hall

29 - STROUD, Sub Rooms

30 - MANCHESTER, RNCM Hall

MAY

4 - LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic Hall

6 - BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall

7 - LYTHAM ST ANNES, Lowther Pavilion

9 - ILKLEY, King’s Hall

10 - STAMFORD, Corn Exchange

11 - BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion

13 - FROME, Cheese & Grain

15 - MONMOUTH, Savoy Theatre

16 - EXETER, Corn Exchange

17 - WEYMOUTH, Pavilion