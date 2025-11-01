The paths to wealth for today’s youth are more complex than ever, moving beyond traditional careers in technology or finance. While an AI engineer might be courted with massive bonuses or a crypto investor might gamble their way to fortune, the newest generation of rich and celebrities have carved out a path defined by the ‘multi-hyphenate’ hustle.

These young stars—all aged 30 and under—don't just have one job; they seamlessly blend singing, acting, reality TV, and entrepreneurship by designing clothing lines, writing novels, and launching cosmetics brands, ensuring the hustle never sleeps across their public platforms.

We’ve taken a look at Heat Online's annual Rich List 2025 to find out the 13 richest UK musicians under the age of 30. But, how do they do it?

They get their hands on bank account info, break down the biggest brand deals (from Molly-Mae's massive PrettyLittleThing payday to sweet partnerships with global luxury labels), and track all the bougie spending. This intense, exhaustive work lets us confirm exactly who's raking in the millions—and, even better, how they're splashing the cash.

So, who are the 13 richest UK musician under the age of 30 - and where should your middle-aged spite be directed towards? Read on to find out!

1 . Griff (£1.8m) The shy songstress, born Sarah Griffiths, significantly grew her fortune thanks to the commercial success of her debut album, Vertigo. Her wealth accumulation was substantially boosted by her high-profile stadium gigs during the past year, where she earned big playing support slots for established global stars like Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. | ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Mabel (£2m) The pop princess, daughter of Neneh Cherry, accumulated her impressive £2 million fortune through huge numbers in streaming and sales, boasting 4.5 billion streams and 8 million singles sold over her career. While her foundational wealth comes from these streams and singles, her continued position as a top-selling British artist sustained her income during the last twelve months, culminating in her recent high-profile five-figure wedding celebration. | Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify Photo Sales

3 . Tom Grennan (£2.2m) The tattooed indie-rocker solidified his wealth through consistent commercial success in the rock scene. He has sold 1.5 million albums in total, including three No.1 records, and has racked up 2.5 billion career streams. This financial success allowed him to splash out on a Mallorcan villa for his family and friends during his wedding last year. | Live Nation Photo: Live Nation Photo Sales

4 . Yungblud (£2.9m) Doncaster’s pop-punk superstar, while maintaining a rebellious persona, has proven to be a savvy businessman. His wealth comes from a multi-faceted revenue stream, including his Bludfest music, his BRAT clothing line, and the profits generated by his new London store and gig venue, which sells unique merchandise like Bludbeer. | National World Photo Sales