Music - it’s a subjective matter when it comes to what people enjoy and, to an extent, what some people constitute as a ‘romantic’ ballad for Valentine's Day 2025.

Some might point to the haunting I Miss You by Blink-182 as a romantic ballad, while I am sure many will point to Meatloaf’s I Will Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) or some form of serenade from a plethora of boy and girl bands.

So who to turn to for an objective look at what you could be adding to your Valentine’s Day playlist in 2025 that could offer a fair and ‘balanced’ take on the matter? I thought of my mum initially, but instead turned to ChatGPT to see what AI thinks are the 15 most romantic songs to add to your playlist this year.

Using the prompt ‘Hey ChatGPT - I’m stuck for ideas to create a playlist for my Valentine's Day sweetheart this year, can you offer some suggestions,” in minutes AI decided to make its selections.

But that wasn’t enough - I then asked ‘Why do you think this is a great song for a Valentine’s Day playlist,” and the results were as follows.

1 . The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody "This song is the definition of longing and devotion. From the very first note, the soaring melody and emotional vocal performance by Bobby Hatfield create an atmosphere of deep love and yearning. Its association with the film Ghost only adds to its timeless romantic appeal, making it a song that transcends generations."

2 . Etta James - At Last "A song that embodies the joy of finally finding true love, At Last is a powerhouse ballad with lush orchestration and Etta James' soul-stirring vocals. It's the kind of song that feels like a warm embrace—perfect for couples who have waited for love or who want to celebrate the feeling of being exactly where they belong."

3 . Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling in Love "With its gentle melody and poetic lyrics ("Like a river flows surely to the sea, darling so it goes, some things are meant to be"), this song captures the feeling of falling deeply, helplessly in love. Elvis' tender delivery makes it a slow-dance favourite and one of the most swoon-worthy songs ever recorded."