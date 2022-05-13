Venues and dates for George Ezra UK and Ireland arena tour

The BRIT Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist George Ezra

The BRIT Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist – whose new album Gold Rush Kid is released next month via Columbia Records – will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday September 23.

George is one of the UK’s most acclaimed songwriters and live performers.

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached Number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world – it was time to return to heart and hearth and create another stunning album written and produced entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

The Gold Rush Kid is released on June 10 and includes the hit singles Anyone For You and Green Green Grass which George and his band performed on the red carpet to open this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Following the release of Gold Rush Kid, George will play his biggest headline show to date, a special all-day event at London’s Finsbury Park on July 17 before his arena tour begins in September.

George said: “Getting to perform for you all every night is the best thing in the world, the energy is electric and it’s a genuine pleasure. I can’t wait to do it all over again this year!”

GEORGE EZRA – UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES:

Sunday July 17 – Finsbury Park, London

Tuesday September 13 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Wednesday September 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Friday September 16 – The AO Arena, Manchester

Tuesday September 20 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

Thursday September 22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday September 23 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Sunday September 25 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Monday September 26 – The Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday September 28 – SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday September 29 – 3Arena, Dublin

Saturday October 1 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham