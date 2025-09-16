'Wakefield Exchange can be our Piece Hall' - Ambitious plans revealed for city venue

A senior councillor believes the city’s new Wakefield Exchange venue can be the equivalent for the city as the Piece Hall in Halifax.

Wakefield Exchange (WX), at the city’s former market hall, opened earlier this year and has hosted events and installations, as well as food and drink.

It is set to welcome singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae as part of a series of events later this year.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said the venue could become the city’s equivalent of the historic Halifax venue.

The 17th century Piece Hall was revamped and reopened in 2017. It is host to a number of independent shops, bars and restaurants.

In the summer it doubles as an outdoor venue and has hosted acts as diverse as Blondie, Sting, PJ Harvey, Deftones, Tom Jones and Madness.

It is widely considered to be a key factor in the regeneration of Halifax town centre.

Coun Appleyard thinks WX could play a similar role in Wakefield becoming a centre of culture.

She said: “I want it to have a dual purpose to entertain and to offer free family events. I would like it to be almost like Piece Hall in Halifax, the place people go to as a music venue.

"I want it to have a kind of reputation for five star high quality events but continue to offer free fun activities."

"Cities have cultural hubs and that's what WX is. There was a space in the market and we saw that.

"Whether it's inflatable sculptures or music nights. It shows the ambition for the city. It's for people across the district.

"We want local people to use themselves but also to bring people from elsewhere into Wakefield.

“In 2024 we had regional, national and international visitors. The latest figures show tourism in the city was up 10 per cent.”

The venue first hosted events in 2019 with its Festival of the Moon, which attracted around 30,000 visitors over a series of moon themed events and gigs.

Coun Appleyard said: “Festival of Moon made us realise what the place could be and what it could be used for.”

She said attracting Corinne Bailey Rae was a coup for the city.

She said: “We're really excited to have such a name and such a figure, Grammy award-winning artist.

“Having her in Wakefield demonstrates where we are going and where we see ourselves.”

Ahead of the gig, Bailey Rae said: "I'm so excited to be the first artist to headline Wakefield Exchange, and to be a part of launching this new space for people in Wakefield to come and enjoy live music and the arts.

"It's always special for us to be able to play at home in West Yorkshire and I can't wait to perform a very special show.`’

The gig will take place Saturday, October 30.

Other events include a comedy night on Saturday, September 27, Oktoberfest over Friday, October 4 and Saturday October 5, and a northern soul night on Saturday, October 11.

Tickets for the events are available at wxwakefield.co.uk/.