Wakefield indie band The Research will return to city for Art House gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield indie rock band are returning to the city for a homecoming gig.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Research last played in Wakefield in 2023 at the final Long Division festival.

They will return as part of a new night at the Art House on Drury Lane on Friday, June 13.

Door will open 7pm, tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, £7 for under-18 concessions.

The Research will be joined by British Bird and there will be an after party at Elliott’s Bar from 11pm.