Wakefield indie band The Research will return to city for Art House gig

By James Carney
Published 8th May 2025, 16:30 BST
A Wakefield indie rock band are returning to the city for a homecoming gig.

The Research last played in Wakefield in 2023 at the final Long Division festival.

They will return as part of a new night at the Art House on Drury Lane on Friday, June 13.

Door will open 7pm, tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, £7 for under-18 concessions.

The Research will be joined by British Bird and there will be an after party at Elliott’s Bar from 11pm.

