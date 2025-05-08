Wakefield indie band The Research will return to city for Art House gig
A Wakefield indie rock band are returning to the city for a homecoming gig.
The Research last played in Wakefield in 2023 at the final Long Division festival.
They will return as part of a new night at the Art House on Drury Lane on Friday, June 13.
Door will open 7pm, tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, £7 for under-18 concessions.
The Research will be joined by British Bird and there will be an after party at Elliott’s Bar from 11pm.
