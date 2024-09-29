What’s on: Halloween events happening around Wakefield this October

By Catherine Gannon
Published 29th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Discover some of the spooky events taking place around Wakefield this October.

There are lots of spooky events taking place in and around Wakefield throughout October as we approach Halloween, including spooky walking tours in the city centre, dungeon tours at Pontefract Castle, and craft events to paint your own pottery pumpkin.

Click through our gallery to discover some spooky events you can get involved with this October.

More information about the events, including booking information, can be found on the Experience Wakefield site.

Discover some of the Halloween events taking place in Wakefield.

1. Halloween events in Wakefield

Discover some of the Halloween events taking place in Wakefield. Photo: Google/Scott Merrylees/John Clifton

Photo Sales
Pontefract Castle: The castle will be running tours of its underground dungeons, which will take place in the morning on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. The Lodge Castle Chain, Pontefract, WF8 1QH.

2. Halloween events in Wakefield

Pontefract Castle: The castle will be running tours of its underground dungeons, which will take place in the morning on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. The Lodge Castle Chain, Pontefract, WF8 1QH. Photo: Catherine Gannon

Photo Sales
Death in the Theatre: Chris Wood, author of Death in the Theatre, will present an entertaining account of the 'haunting world of theatre tragedies.' October 29, Theatre Royal Wakefield.

3. Halloween events in Wakefield

Death in the Theatre: Chris Wood, author of Death in the Theatre, will present an entertaining account of the 'haunting world of theatre tragedies.' October 29, Theatre Royal Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Spooky soiree: Waterton Park Hotel will host a party night complete with drinks reception, supper and dancing, with fancy dress being optional. Waterton Park Hotel, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PW.

4. Halloween events in Wakefield

Spooky soiree: Waterton Park Hotel will host a party night complete with drinks reception, supper and dancing, with fancy dress being optional. Waterton Park Hotel, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PW. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page