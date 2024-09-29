There are lots of spooky events taking place in and around Wakefield throughout October as we approach Halloween, including spooky walking tours in the city centre, dungeon tours at Pontefract Castle, and craft events to paint your own pottery pumpkin.
Discover some of the Halloween events taking place in Wakefield. Photo: Google/Scott Merrylees/John Clifton
Pontefract Castle: The castle will be running tours of its underground dungeons, which will take place in the morning on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. The Lodge Castle Chain, Pontefract, WF8 1QH. Photo: Catherine Gannon
Death in the Theatre: Chris Wood, author of Death in the Theatre, will present an entertaining account of the 'haunting world of theatre tragedies.' October 29, Theatre Royal Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees
Spooky soiree: Waterton Park Hotel will host a party night complete with drinks reception, supper and dancing, with fancy dress being optional. Waterton Park Hotel, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PW. Photo: James Hardisty
