A Wakefield poet and songwriter is bringing an evening of music and storytelling to Wakefield Cathedral this September.

What’s on in Wakefield in September: Music event coming to Wakefield Cathedral will put “Wakefield’s stories into song”
The event – called WACHEFELD: A Musical Celebration of Wakefield’s Past and Present – will take place at the cathedral on September 6 from 7pm.
The show will be performed by the Wakefield poet and songwriter Ian Whiteley, and his band The Crows of Albion.
On the event, Ian said: “Wakefield is a major city, yet few songs celebrate it.
“WACHEFELD does just that – with upbeat storytelling, catchy choruses, and a real sense of local pride.”
The show – which aims to “put Wakefield’s stories into song” – will consist of an 18-track tribute to the people, places, and history of Wakefield, “from coalfields to cathedrals, Robin Hood to Nellie Spindler, and the Westgate Run to Wakefield Trinity.”
More information about the event as well as ticket details can be found at: https://wakefieldcathedral.churchsuite.com/embed/events/a6csvocs
